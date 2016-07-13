FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Raisio sells its UK Snack Bar business
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 13, 2016 / 6:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Raisio sells its UK Snack Bar business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Raisio Oyj :

* Has sold Halo Foods ltd to hands-on investor Nimbus with agreement signed on July 12, 2016

* Halo Foods' business and employees in the UK have been transferred to new owner

* Will record a loss of about 19 million euros ($21.01 million) for divestment of Halo Foods business

* Will record about 1 million euros as restructuring costs related to UK Snack & Cereal business in Q2 EBIT

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9042 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

