BRIEF-Bulten Q2 EBIT rises, sales fall on China and heavy vehicle deliveries

July 13 (Reuters) - Bulten AB

* Q2 net sales SEK 686 million (696), down -1.4 percent on same period last year

* Says deliveries to carmakers with European exposure remained good and were above the level of market growth. Deliveries to China and to heavy vehicle manufacturers were at a lower rate. In total therefore, net sales were marginally lower than previous year

* Q2 operating earnings (EBIT) SEK 54 million (45)

Says ahead of us we still see that 2016 will be a year of growth in line with expectations on european vehicle production