FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-ICAP says significant benefit from decline in sterling
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 13, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-ICAP says significant benefit from decline in sterling

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Icap Plc

* Trading statement

* Announces today its trading statement for period from 1 april 2016 to 30 june 2016

* Have made a good start to year and remain cautiously confident looking ahead despite a more uncertain macroeconomic outlook for uk and global economy since brexit vote in uk on 23 june-ceo

* Referendum result was a tremendous shock to global financial markets but our platforms demonstrated resilience-ceo

* We handled more than $200 billion of fx volume on 24 june on our ebs platform demonstrating deep and reliable liquidity throughout a period of extreme volatility-ceo

* Group revenue from continuing operations for quarter increased by 2%* on a constant currency basis and increased by 7%* on a reported basis

* Overall market conditions have been mixed as malaise in global financial markets, low interest rates and bank deleveraging persists

* Trading activity levels saw a spike around time of referendum

* Electronic markets revenue decreased by 2% on a constant currency basis and increased 3% on a reported basis

* Ebs direct, disclosed, relationship-based liquidity service, continued to expand with more than 400 customers on platform and average daily volume increased to $21 billion (q1 2015/16 $17 billion) for period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.