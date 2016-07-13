BRIEF-ICAP says significant benefit from decline in sterling

July 13 (Reuters) - Icap Plc

* Trading statement

* Announces today its trading statement for period from 1 april 2016 to 30 june 2016

* Have made a good start to year and remain cautiously confident looking ahead despite a more uncertain macroeconomic outlook for uk and global economy since brexit vote in uk on 23 june-ceo

* Referendum result was a tremendous shock to global financial markets but our platforms demonstrated resilience-ceo

* We handled more than $200 billion of fx volume on 24 june on our ebs platform demonstrating deep and reliable liquidity throughout a period of extreme volatility-ceo

* Group revenue from continuing operations for quarter increased by 2%* on a constant currency basis and increased by 7%* on a reported basis

* Overall market conditions have been mixed as malaise in global financial markets, low interest rates and bank deleveraging persists

* Trading activity levels saw a spike around time of referendum

* Electronic markets revenue decreased by 2% on a constant currency basis and increased 3% on a reported basis

* Ebs direct, disclosed, relationship-based liquidity service, continued to expand with more than 400 customers on platform and average daily volume increased to $21 billion (q1 2015/16 $17 billion) for period