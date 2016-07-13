FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Playtech buys Best Gaming Technology for 138 mln euro
July 13, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Playtech buys Best Gaming Technology for 138 mln euro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Playtech Plc

* Has acquired best gaming technology gmbh for eur 138 million. Consideration was paid from playtech's existing cash resources

* Has acquired 90% of issued share capital of bgt for eur 138 million, with remaining 10% retained by dr. Armin sageder, bgt's founder and ceo, who will remain with bgt for at least 3 years from completion

* Has a call option to purchase remaining 10% of bgt at a valuation of 6x bgt's 2019 ebitda, subject to maximum consideration of eur 55 million for 10% holding

* Acquisition is expected to generate high single-digit earnings accretion for Playtech in first full year of ownership Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

