July 13 (Reuters) - Lidds AB :

* Says patent authority in Soth Africa has approved LIDDS patent for treatment of prostate cancer

* Says has received Notice of Allowance regarding patent for treatment of prostate cancer in Norway

* Has also received Notice of Allowance from patent offices in South Korea and Hong Kong for NanoZolid technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)