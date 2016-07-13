FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 13, 2016 / 10:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Evolent Health to acquire majority of Valence Health's business for about $145 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Evolent Health

* To acquire Valence Health, extending breadth and depth of value-based care offering

* To acquire majority of Valence Health's business for approximately $145 million

* Purchase price consists of 5.84 million shares of Evolent Class A common stock and $35 million in cash

* Expect deal to accelerate target timeline to adjusted EBITDA break-even in 2017 by one to two quarters

* Says Evolent expects to meet or exceed our previously provided guidance for Q2 and full year 2016

* Expects acquired business, on a standalone basis, to generate revenues of approximately $80-85 million for year ending December 31, 2016

* Says Frank Williams will remain as chief executive officer of combined organization

* Says acquisition has been unanimously approved by boards of directors of both companies

* There will be no change in composition of Evolent board of directors

* Says state insurance cooperative contracts will be transferred to a separate entity that will maintain operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

