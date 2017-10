July 13 (Reuters) - Canstar Resources Inc

* Canstar resources inc. Announces $1,000,000 non-brokered private placement to explore kenora gold project

* Canstar resources inc says private placement financing comprising sale of up to 10 million units, to be sold at $0.10 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)