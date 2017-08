July 13 (Reuters) - Akari Therapeutics Plc

* Receives approval from the UK Medicines & Healthcare Products regulatory agency to conduct phase 2 trial in paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria

* Phase 2 open label trial will study coversin for 90 days in up to 10 patients with PNH who are not receiving any other complement therapy