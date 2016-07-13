FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Spectrum says unit Allos Therapeutics and Fresenius Kabi USA reach settlement to resolve patent litigation
#Market News
July 13, 2016 / 10:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Spectrum says unit Allos Therapeutics and Fresenius Kabi USA reach settlement to resolve patent litigation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Spectrum says unit Allos Therapeutics and Fresenius Kabi USA entered into settlement agreement to resolve patent litigation relating to Folotyn

* Details of settlement are confidential, parties will submit agreement to Federal Trade Commission and Department of Justice

* Says Fresenius will be permitted to market a generic version of Folotyn In United States On November 15, 2022- Sec filing

* Says parties will request that court enter an order, in which it will dismiss company's litigation against Fresenius

* Says Fresenius was last remaining defendant in litigation, which accordingly is expected to conclude Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/29Nl0qw) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

