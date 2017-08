July 13 (Reuters) - Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. announces Pennsaid 2 percent phase 3 trial to support regulatory approvals in the E.U., Canada and Australia

* Will conduct a new placebo-controlled, multi-centre phase 3 trial in Germany to study Pennsaid 2 percent for treatment of acute ankle sprains