a year ago
BRIEF-Time Inc says announces key steps to drive transformation
July 13, 2016 / 1:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Time Inc says announces key steps to drive transformation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Time Inc

* Time inc. Announces key steps to drive transformation for long-term growth

* Says changes affect three broad groups: advertising sales, editorial and brand development

* Says us advertising sales organization will report to mark ford, chief revenue officer global advertising

* Says creative studio, foundry, will now be led by jen wong, president of time inc. Digital

* Alan murray, editor of fortune, will succeed norman pearlstine as time inc.'s chief content officer

* Says all of time inc.'s us brands will now report to rich battista as evp, time inc. And president, brands

* Evelyn webster, who has served time inc. As executive vice president since 2011, will be leaving company at end of august Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

