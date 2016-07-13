FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SC Orey Antunes concludes sale of 49.99 pct stake in Banco Inversis
July 13, 2016 / 1:36 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-SC Orey Antunes concludes sale of 49.99 pct stake in Banco Inversis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Sociedade Comercial Orey Antunes SA :

* Says completes sale of 49.99 percent stake in Banco Inversis for 30 million euros ($33.3 million)

* Says it has amortized 19.6 million euros of capital and accrued interest related to the loan obtained from Andbank

* Says sale of Banco Inversis stake generates positive return of 8.3 million euros

* Says sale of Banco Inversis stake will carry accounting loss of 5.7 million euros against statement of financial position from March 31, 2016 where it was booked at 35.7 million euros

Source text: bit.ly/29XdDy5

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9016 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

