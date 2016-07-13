FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Rebosis to pay less for Forest Hill City, Baywest Mall
#Financials
July 13, 2016 / 2:21 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Rebosis to pay less for Forest Hill City, Baywest Mall

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Rebosis Property Fund Ltd :

* Consideration payable in respect of Forest Hill City has been reduced by 120 mln rand from 2.213 bln rand to 2.093 bln rand

* Says consideration payable in respect of Baywest Mall has been reduced by 60 mln rand from 2.332 bln rand to 2.272 bln rand

* Consideration payable for BPS has been reduced by 20 mln rand from 229 mln rand to 209 mln rand

* 700 mln rand of aggregate price will still be deferred and settled in cash in two tranches of 350 mln rand each

* Says additional consideration of 115 mln rand has been reduced by 50 mln rand to 65 mln rand

* Currently negotiating disposal of commercial properties that are smaller and non-core of up to 1.5 bln rand in value

* Says aggregate consideration of 4.934 bln rand is payable in cash of which up to 3.7 bln rand will be funded through debt raised by Rebosis

* Dilution in distribution per Rebosis share for period Sept 1 2016 to Aug 31 2017 will reduce from 9.1 pct to neutral Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

