a year ago
BRIEF-Gold mountain mining says KCR acquires stake in co
July 13, 2016 / 12:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Gold mountain mining says KCR acquires stake in co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Gold Mountain Mining Corp

* Gold mountain announces kcr share transaction

* Gold mountain mining corp says kcr llc has acquired ownership of 20 million common shares of gold mountain mining corporation

* Kcr llc acquired shares, through a private transaction at a price of $0.10/share

* Gold mountain mining says following completion of transaction, kcr llc has ownership of 43.8% of current issued and outstanding common shares of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

