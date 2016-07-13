BRIEF-Gold mountain mining says KCR acquires stake in co

July 13 (Reuters) - Gold Mountain Mining Corp

* Gold mountain announces kcr share transaction

* Gold mountain mining corp says kcr llc has acquired ownership of 20 million common shares of gold mountain mining corporation

* Kcr llc acquired shares, through a private transaction at a price of $0.10/share

* Gold mountain mining says following completion of transaction, kcr llc has ownership of 43.8% of current issued and outstanding common shares of co