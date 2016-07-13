FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Skion and La Caisse partner to acquire Ovivo
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more refineries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 13, 2016 / 1:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Skion and La Caisse partner to acquire Ovivo

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Ovivo Inc

* Skion and La Caisse partner to acquire Ovivo for cash consideration of $4.00 per share; 38 percent 30-day VWAP premium

* Ovivo Inc says all directors and officers of Ovivo have agreed to vote all shares they respectively control in favour of transaction

* Ovivo will continue to be operated as a standalone company

* Transaction total enterprise value is approximately $185 million, including assumption of indebtedness

* La Caisse,Ovivo's largest equity shareholder, will increase its existing 18.7 percent ownership in corporation to a 30 percent equity interest

* Says transaction is not subject to any financing condition and is expected to close before end of September 2016

* Shareholders holding approximately 32.2 percent of SVS and approximately 78.8 percent of MVS have agreed to vote their shares in favor of transaction

* Upon completion of transactions, Ovivo will be privately owned by Skion (70 percent) and La Caisse (30 percent)

* Ovivo Inc says termination fee of $6.25 million would be payable by co to Skion in certain circumstances Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.