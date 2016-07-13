BRIEF-Whitbread says to exit Premier Inn ops in India and South East Asia

July 13 (Reuters) - Whitbread Plc :
* Expansion plans for Premier Inn in UK remain unaltered
* Premier Inn will focus international strategy on continuing to grow its businesses in Germany and in Middle East
* Costa's UK and international growth plans are not affected by today's announcement
* Impact of cost associated with withdrawal from South East Asia is not considered material
* Premier Inn will commence a phased withdrawal from its operations in India and South East Asia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)