BRIEF-Whitbread says to exit Premier Inn ops in India and South East Asia
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 13, 2016 / 1:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Whitbread says to exit Premier Inn ops in India and South East Asia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Whitbread Plc :

* Expansion plans for Premier Inn in UK remain unaltered

* Premier Inn will focus international strategy on continuing to grow its businesses in Germany and in Middle East

* Costa's UK and international growth plans are not affected by today's announcement

* Impact of cost associated with withdrawal from South East Asia is not considered material

* Premier Inn will commence a phased withdrawal from its operations in India and South East Asia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
