July 13 (Reuters) - S&P -

* S&P - Teva pharmaceutical industries ltd. ratings lowered to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'; outlook stable

* S&P on Teva PharmaceuticaL - stable rating outlook reflects expectations that management will efficiently integrate allergan's generic operations Source - bit.ly/29x70yh (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)