BRIEF-Moody's maintains stable outlook on France's banking system
July 13, 2016 / 2:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Moody's maintains stable outlook on France's banking system

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Moody's on France's banking system :

* Moody's maintains stable outlook on France's banking system

* Maintained stable outlook on France's banking system, reflecting French banks' steady loan performance and strengthened capital and liquidity

* Expect French banks' credit metrics to stabilise at relatively high levels in 2016, 2017 amid improved, though still subdued, operating environment

* French banks' main challenges are still modest economic growth rate in France, Europe, low interest rates, increased regulatory constraints

* French banks' liquidity,funding profiles have improved over last couple of years;expects them to further increase moderately over outlook period Source text - bit.ly/29wRAKo (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

