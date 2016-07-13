FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
July 13, 2016 / 4:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Lightstream Resources gets preliminary interim order from Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Lightstream Resources Ltd :

* Says received a preliminary interim order from Court Of Queen's Bench of Alberta

* Says order in respect of a proposed CBCA plan of arrangement

* Anticipates will return to court on or before August 5, 2016 to seek a further order

* Says intends to continue to operate business and satisfy obligations to our service providers

* Order includes stay prohibiting any person from terminating, taking any enforcement steps, by reason of company's commencement under CBCA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

