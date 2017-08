July 13 (Reuters) - Mccoll's Retail Group Plc :

* Announces conditional acquisition of 298 convenience stores from Co-Operative Group Limited for 117 mln stg in cash

* Announces placing of 10,460,732 placing shares to new and existing investors, to raise approximately 13.1 mln stg