July 13, 2016 / 5:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sapporo Holdings likely generated about 2 bln yen in operating profit for 6 months through June - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Sapporo Holdings likely generated operating profit of some 2 billion yen ($19.1 million) in six months through June - Nikkei

* Sapporo Holdings sales probably rose 2% to around 250 bln yen, beer sales increased 6% to 13.23 mln cases in the six months through June - Nikkei

* For the full year through December, Sapporo expects a 6% sales increase to 565.4 bln yen, with operating profit jumping 51% to 21.1 bln yen - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
