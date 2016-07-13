BRIEF-Sapporo Holdings likely generated about 2 bln yen in operating profit for 6 months through June - Nikkei

July 13 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Sapporo Holdings likely generated operating profit of some 2 billion yen ($19.1 million) in six months through June - Nikkei

* Sapporo Holdings sales probably rose 2% to around 250 bln yen, beer sales increased 6% to 13.23 mln cases in the six months through June - Nikkei

* For the full year through December, Sapporo expects a 6% sales increase to 565.4 bln yen, with operating profit jumping 51% to 21.1 bln yen - Nikkei