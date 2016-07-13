FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Comdisco Holding - Obtained final decree from U.S. Bankruptcy court for Northern District of Illinois
July 13, 2016 / 5:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Comdisco Holding - Obtained final decree from U.S. Bankruptcy court for Northern District of Illinois

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Comdisco Holding

* Comdisco Holding Company Inc says obtained a final decree and order from the U.S. Bankruptcy court for Northern District of Illinois Eastern Division

* Comdisco Holding Company Inc says final decree approving a motion closing the chapter 11 case of Comdisco, Inc

* Comdisco Holding Company Inc says board declared a final cash dividend of $4.5642 per share of stock, totaling about $18.4 million to be paid on August 5, 2016

* Intends to treat distribution for income tax purposes, as final payment in liquidating distributions in complete liquidation of co Source - bit.ly/29Osv0A (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

