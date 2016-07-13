FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Panasonic to consolidate solar cell production amid weak demand - Nikkei
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 13, 2016 / 6:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Panasonic to consolidate solar cell production amid weak demand - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Panasonic to consolidate solar cell production amid weak demand - Nikkei

* Panasonic will negotiate with labor unions to decide before year-end whether to combine production to Technodevice in Tochigi prefecture or Shimane Sanyo Electric in Shimane Prefecture - Nikkei

* Panasonic's Tsu plant, which makes wiring implements, will stop making power conditioners - Nikkei

* Panasonic's production of power conditioners to be consolidated from three domestic plants to one - Nikkei

* Panasonic now contemplating pushing back the production restart date at Nishikinohama plant until end of the year or later - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/29CsyIS) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.