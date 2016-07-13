BRIEF-Panasonic to consolidate solar cell production amid weak demand - Nikkei

July 13 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Panasonic to consolidate solar cell production amid weak demand - Nikkei

* Panasonic will negotiate with labor unions to decide before year-end whether to combine production to Technodevice in Tochigi prefecture or Shimane Sanyo Electric in Shimane Prefecture - Nikkei

* Panasonic's Tsu plant, which makes wiring implements, will stop making power conditioners - Nikkei

* Panasonic's production of power conditioners to be consolidated from three domestic plants to one - Nikkei

* Panasonic now contemplating pushing back the production restart date at Nishikinohama plant until end of the year or later - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/29CsyIS) Further company coverage: