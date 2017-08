July 13 (Reuters) - Alaska Air Group Inc :

* Alaska Air Group announces senior leaders for planned Virgin America subsidiary

* Peter Hunt will serve as president of Alaska Air Group's Virgin America subsidiary

* In addition to his role as COO and president of Alaska Airlines, Ben Minicucci will serve as CEO of Virgin America