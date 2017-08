July 13 (Reuters) - Barrett Business Services Inc :

* BBSI appoints Gary Kramer as chief financial officer

* Kramer succeeds interim CFO Tom Carley.

* Prior to his current role at Chubb, Kramer served as divisional financial officer for ace financial solutions. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)