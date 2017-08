July 13 (Reuters) - Haynes International Inc :

* On July 7, 2016, amended credit facility to extend term additional five years and reduce costs of agreement

* Extends the term of credit agreement and the financing arrangements thereunder from July 14, 2016 to July 7, 2021 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/29EyB07) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)