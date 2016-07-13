FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Azurrx Biopharma files for IPO of upto $15 mln - SEC filing
July 13, 2016 / 9:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Azurrx Biopharma files for IPO of upto $15 mln - SEC filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Azurrx Biopharma Inc

* Files For Ipo Of Upto $15.0 Mln -Sec filing

* Azurrx biopharma inc says have applied to list common stock on nasdaq under the symbol "azrx"

* Azurrx biopharma inc says wallachbeth capital llc and network 1 financial securities inc are underwriting the ipo

* Azurrx biopharma inc says intends to use ipo proceeds to continue clinical development and testing of ms1819

* Azurrx biopharma inc says intends to use ipo proceeds to advance our preclinical azx1101 program

* Proposed ipo price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating sec registration fee Source text for Eikon: )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
