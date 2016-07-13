FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Public Storage prices 12 mln depositary shares offering at $25.00 per depositary share
#Market News
July 14, 2016 / 12:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Public Storage prices 12 mln depositary shares offering at $25.00 per depositary share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Public Storage

* Public Storage announces pricing of 4.95% cumulative preferred shares of beneficial interest, series D

* Says has priced a public offering of 12 million depositary shares at $25.00 per depositary share

* The offering is expected to result in $300 million of gross proceeds

* Expects to use net proceeds to make investments in self-storage facilities and in entities that own self-storage facilities

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

