FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Terrapin 3 Acquisition Corporation to buy Yatra Online, Inc.
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 14, 2016 / 12:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Terrapin 3 Acquisition Corporation to buy Yatra Online, Inc.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Terrapin 3 Acquisition Corp :

* Terrapin 3 Acquisition Corporation announces business combination with Yatra Online, Inc.

* Have entered into a definitive agreement to combine in a transaction that values Yatra at an enterprise value of $218 million

* Combined co will continue to be led by Yatra’s management team under leadership of chief executive and co-founder Dhruv Shringi

* Yatra intends to be listed on nasdaq stock market under symbol “ytra” following completion of transaction

* Yatra may receive additional consideration of up to $35 million upon achievement of certain financial objectives

* Yatra will continue to own at least 35% of issued and outstanding shares in combined company

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.