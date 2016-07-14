BRIEF-Terrapin 3 Acquisition Corporation to buy Yatra Online, Inc.

July 13 (Reuters) - Terrapin 3 Acquisition Corp :
* Terrapin 3 Acquisition Corporation announces business combination with Yatra Online, Inc.
* Have entered into a definitive agreement to combine in a transaction that values Yatra at an enterprise value of $218 million
* Combined co will continue to be led by Yatra’s management team under leadership of chief executive and co-founder Dhruv Shringi
* Yatra intends to be listed on nasdaq stock market under symbol “ytra” following completion of transaction
* Yatra may receive additional consideration of up to $35 million upon achievement of certain financial objectives
* Yatra will continue to own at least 35% of issued and outstanding shares in combined company
