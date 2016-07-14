FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Moody's says Australian banks face rising challenges
July 14, 2016 / 3:51 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Moody's says Australian banks face rising challenges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Moody’s On Australian Banks

* Australian banks face rising challenges

* Headwinds could, over time, put pressure on the credit profiles of australia’s major banks

* Path of future balance sheet strengthening is likely to be slower than in previous years

* Prolonged period of low interest rates will over time negatively impact the banks’ net interest margins

* Need to meet the requirements of net stable funding ratio is likely to increase price competition for retail deposits

* Risks to australian banks are increasingly skewed to the downside Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/29F5Hy6 (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

