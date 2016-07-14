BRIEF-Tencent holdings has agreed to acquire controlling stake China Music- WSJ,citing sources

July 14 (Reuters) -

* Tencent Holdings Ltd has agreed to acquire controlling stake China Music Corp in a deal that values the firm at $2.7 Billion- WSJ,citing sources

* Tencent will boost its stake in China Music to about 60 pct from 16 pct - WSJ,citing sources

* Tencent plans to combine the team operating QQ Music With CMC- WSJ,Citing Sources

* CMC’s U.S. IPO has now been put on hold- WSJ, citing sources

* Tencent's combined company of QQ Music, CMC will be valued at about $6 bln after deal, will operate as subsidiary of tencent- WSJ,citing sources Source text: on.wsj.com/29FeHTU