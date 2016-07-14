FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 14, 2016 / 5:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tencent holdings has agreed to acquire controlling stake China Music- WSJ,citing sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) -

* Tencent Holdings Ltd has agreed to acquire controlling stake China Music Corp in a deal that values the firm at $2.7 Billion- WSJ,citing sources

* Tencent will boost its stake in China Music to about 60 pct from 16 pct - WSJ,citing sources

* Tencent plans to combine the team operating QQ Music With CMC- WSJ,Citing Sources

* CMC’s U.S. IPO has now been put on hold- WSJ, citing sources

* Tencent's combined company of QQ Music, CMC will be valued at about $6 bln after deal, will operate as subsidiary of tencent- WSJ,citing sources Source text: on.wsj.com/29FeHTU (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

