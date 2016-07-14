FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Entra Q2 rental income up at NOK 463 mln; resolves semi-annual dividend
#Financials
July 14, 2016 / 5:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Entra Q2 rental income up at NOK 463 mln; resolves semi-annual dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Entra ASA :

* Q2 rental income 463 million Norwegian crowns ($55.13 million) versus 423 million crowns year ago

* Q2 net income from property management 258 million crowns versus 110 million crowns year ago

* Has decided a semi-annual dividend of 1.70 crowns per share to be paid to all shareholders as of Oct. 5

* Says it is too early to predict how or even if Brexit will impact the Norwegian commercial real estate market and economy in general

* Says slight decrease in market rent levels in Oslo in previous quarters has flattened out, and expects a positive trend from 2017

* Says is in a very good position to secure favourable financing going forward Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3986 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

