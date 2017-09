July 14 (Reuters) - Partners Group Holding AG :

* 4.6 billion euros gross client demand in H1 2016; AUM stands at 49.1 billion euros ($54.54 billion)

* Narrowed its guidance for anticipated bandwidth of gross client commitments for full-year 2016 to 8 billion - 9 billion euros (2015: 6 million - 8 billion euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9003 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)