July 14 (Reuters) - Pharming Group NV :

* Pharming amends ruconest distribution agreement with Sobi

* Pharming to directly commercialise Ruconest in 21 additional Western European, North African and Middle-Eastern markets

* Pharming will expand current small European team of experienced hae marketing and medical affairs specialists