#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
July 14, 2016 / 5:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-SAF Holland announces offer to acquire Haldex for SEK 94.42 /shr in cash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - SAF Holland SA :

* Announces offer for shares in Haldex

* Announces offer to acquire Haldex for 94.42 Swedish crowns per share in cash to create a new integrated group for chassis-related components

* To acquire all issued and outstanding shares in Swedish Haldex AB (publ) (“Haldex”) for SEK 94.42, corresponding to a total offer value of 4,165,241,047 Swedish crowns ($490.98 million)(442.10 million euros) for shares in Haldex

* Intends to refinance parts of purchase price for Haldex by way of a capital increase Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4836 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

