BRIEF-Sanoma raises 2016 outlook for operational EBIT margin to 9 pct

July 14 (Reuters) - Sanoma Oyj
* Sanoma improves its outlook for 2016
* Reason to revise outlook is improved operational performance in Finnish media business
* Expects that group’s consolidated net sales development adjusted for structural changes will improve from last year (2015: loss of 3.4 pct)
* Operational EBIT margin is estimated to be around 9 pct
* Previous outlook: 2016 consolidated net sales development adjusted for structural changes were to be in line with last year or improve
* Previous outlook: 2016 operational EBIT margin was estimated to be over 7 pct
