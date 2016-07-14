BRIEF-Halfords flags possible further currency hit

July 14 (Reuters) - Halfords Group

* Trading performance for the 13-week period to 1 July 2016

* Group revenue +2.1%, with retail +1.5% and autocentres +5.9%

* Adjusting for timing of Easter, LFL revenue was group 0.0%, retail -0.2% and Autocentres +1.7%

* In June we outlined a net impact of £3m on profit for FY17 at a USD:GBP rate of 1.45

* We now have over 75% of our FY17 purchases hedged at around 1.45.

* If USD:GBP rate continues to be weaker than 1.45 it may have a small further impact later in this financial year, depending on the extent to which it can be mitigated

