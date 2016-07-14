FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Mothercare says not seen any immediate consumer reaction to Brexit vote
Sections
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Short on supplies, South Sudan rebels fight on
Wider Image
Short on supplies, South Sudan rebels fight on
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
July 14, 2016 / 6:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Mothercare says not seen any immediate consumer reaction to Brexit vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Mothercare Plc

* Q1 UK like-for-like sales up 1.2 pct

* Q1 total UK sales down (2.1 pct), reflecting (4.8 pct) year-on-year reduction in space

* Q1 UK online sales up 6.4 pct with online now 35.5 pct of total UK sales (LY: 32.7 pct). Mobile now 84 pct of online traffic and 61 pct of online sales

* We have not seen any immediate consumer reaction to brexit vote, but it is too early to call as we went into end-of-season sale early- CEO

* We hedge both dollar purchases and royalty receipts and we expect limited impact on our financial results this year- CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.