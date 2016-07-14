BRIEF-Mothercare says not seen any immediate consumer reaction to Brexit vote

July 14 (Reuters) - Mothercare Plc

* Q1 UK like-for-like sales up 1.2 pct

* Q1 total UK sales down (2.1 pct), reflecting (4.8 pct) year-on-year reduction in space

* Q1 UK online sales up 6.4 pct with online now 35.5 pct of total UK sales (LY: 32.7 pct). Mobile now 84 pct of online traffic and 61 pct of online sales

* We have not seen any immediate consumer reaction to brexit vote, but it is too early to call as we went into end-of-season sale early- CEO

* We hedge both dollar purchases and royalty receipts and we expect limited impact on our financial results this year- CEO