July 14 (Reuters) - Adolfo Dominguez SA :

* Accepts resignation of Estanislao Carpio Martinez as chief executive (CEO) and board member of the company

* Costas Antimissaris is expected to replace Carpio on the board of directors and his appointment as executive director is subject to approval by the next general meeting of shareholders Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)