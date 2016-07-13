FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Concordia International continues to monitor developments related to outcome of Brexit
July 13, 2016 / 9:11 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Concordia International continues to monitor developments related to outcome of Brexit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Concordia International Corp

* Concordia International Corp. Provides additional disclosure in relation to brexit's impact on its business

* During remainder of 2016, company expects to use concordia international segment's free cash flows to service its gbp long term debt

* Continues to monitor developments related to outcome of brexit, including impact resulting from currency market movements

* Beyond 2016, will continue to assess currency position, including hedging, in particular with respect to gbp free cash flows

* Currently not subject to any financial maintenance covenants under its credit agreement dated october 21, 2015, as amended Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
