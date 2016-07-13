FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-PCM Inc enters amendment to loan and security agreement - SEC Filing
July 13, 2016

BRIEF-PCM Inc enters amendment to loan and security agreement - SEC Filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - PCM Inc

* On july 7, entered into a first amendment to fourth amended and restated loan and security agreement - sec filing

* Amendment increases maximum credit, as defined in fourth amended agreement, from $275 million to $290 million

* Amendment provides for addition of a channel finance facility for up to $50 million

* Also on july 7, entered into a credit agreement with castle pines capital llc - sec filing

* Channel finance facility with capital pines llc has initially been set at $35 million Source text (bit.ly/29QHJUx) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
