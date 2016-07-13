FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Conocophillips to sell its 35 percent interest in three exploration blocks offshore Senegal
July 14, 2016 / 12:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Conocophillips to sell its 35 percent interest in three exploration blocks offshore Senegal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Conocophillips

* Announces intended sale of exploration blocks offshore senegal

* Agreement is for $350 million plus net customary adjustments of approximately $80 million

* Transaction is subject to approval of government of senegal and co-venturer preemption rights

* Three offshore exploration blocks, Rufisque offshore, Sangomar offshore and Sangomar deep offshore, had net carrying value of about $250 million as of May 31

* To sell its 35 percent interest in three exploration blocks offshore senegal, which include sne and fan discoveries

* Agreement is through subsidiaries of Conocophillips and Australia's Woodside Petroleum Ltd

