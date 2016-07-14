FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Amgen and Daiichi Sankyo agree to commercialize Biosimilars in Japan
July 14, 2016 / 1:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Amgen and Daiichi Sankyo agree to commercialize Biosimilars in Japan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc :

* Amgen and daiichi sankyo announce agreement to commercialize biosimilars in japan

* Under terms of agreement, amgen will remain responsible for development and manufacturing of biosimilars

* Daiichi sankyo will file for marketing approval and be responsible for distribution and commercialization in japan

* Amgen will have a limited right to co-promote products

* Will retain all additional distribution and commercialization rights for biosimilar programs outside of japan

* Specific financial terms of agreement were not disclosed

* Deal includes several biosimilars in late-stage development, including biosimilars of adalimumab, bevacizumab and trastuzumab. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

