BRIEF-Amgen and Daiichi Sankyo agree to commercialize Biosimilars in Japan

July 13 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc :
* Amgen and daiichi sankyo announce agreement to commercialize biosimilars in japan
* Under terms of agreement, amgen will remain responsible for development and manufacturing of biosimilars
* Daiichi sankyo will file for marketing approval and be responsible for distribution and commercialization in japan
* Amgen will have a limited right to co-promote products
* Will retain all additional distribution and commercialization rights for biosimilar programs outside of japan
* Specific financial terms of agreement were not disclosed
* Deal includes several biosimilars in late-stage development, including biosimilars of adalimumab, bevacizumab and trastuzumab.