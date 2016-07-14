FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Short on supplies, South Sudan rebels fight on
Wider Image
Short on supplies, South Sudan rebels fight on
July 14, 2016 / 5:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-SEB Q2 op profit tops forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - SEB

* Q2 underlying operating profit SEK 5,016 mln (4,493)

* Reuters poll: SEB Q2 operating profit was seen at SEK 4,862 mln

* Says need for advisory and risk management services have continued to increase

* Says for first half of this year and excluding both positive and negative one-off effects, all income lines were lower compared to first half of 2015

* Q2 net fee and commission income 4.1 bln SEK vs mean forecast 4.2 bln in Reuters poll

* Q2 net interest income 4.6 bln SEK vs mean forecast 4.7 bln in Reuters poll

* Q2 loan losses 221 mln SEK vs mean forecast 289 mln in reuters poll Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

