#Healthcare
July 14, 2016 / 5:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding updates on U.S. regulatory filing for Raxone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG :

* Announces that it has received written correspondence from U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on its proposed subpart H approval pathway for Raxone in DMD patients not taking concomitant glucocorticoids

* FDA concluded that results from SIDEROS trial, should be provided at time of filing to support an NDA for treatment of DMD patients irrespective of their glucocorticoid use status Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
