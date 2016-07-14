FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Haldex says board will evaluate SAF-Holland takeover bid
July 14, 2016

BRIEF-Haldex says board will evaluate SAF-Holland takeover bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Haldex Ab :

* Information from Haldex in relation to the offer by SAF-Holland to the shareholders in Haldex

* Says board of Haldex will evaluate offer and announce its opinion on offer no later than two weeks prior to expiry of acceptance period

* Says furthermore, board of Haldex can confirm that it has received a credible non-binding proposal from another third party concerning a possible public takeover offer for all shares in Haldex

* Says there can be no certainty that any such offer will be made, nor as to terms of any such offer

* Says board of Haldex has retained Lazard as financial adviser and Mannheimer swartling as legal adviser Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
