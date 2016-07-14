FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Experian says no significant adverse impact to trading in UK business from Brexit
#Financials
July 14, 2016 / 6:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Experian says no significant adverse impact to trading in UK business from Brexit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Experian Plc

* Trading update, first quarter

* We delivered organic revenue growth in Q1 of 5 pct

* Credit services and decision analytics have continued to grow strongly, reflecting strength in our core markets.

* Closely monitoring possible implications of a UK exit from European Union

* While there is uncertainty as to how and when any exit will take effect, we continue to run our business as usual, and we have seen no significant adverse impact to trading in our UK business

* As a global business with a diverse portfolio, we have a good track record of adapting to changing market conditions

* Our guidance for full year is unchanged

* At a group level and at constant currencies, we expect organic revenue growth in mid single-digit range and to deliver stable margins as we invest for growth

* Also continue to expect further progress in benchmark earnings per share

* If current exchange rates prevail through to end of year, we would expect a headwind to ebit of approximately 1 pct, weighted to first half Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
