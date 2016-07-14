FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-3i Infrastructure to invest in renewable energy firm Valorem
Sections
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Short on supplies, South Sudan rebels fight on
Wider Image
Short on supplies, South Sudan rebels fight on
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 14, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-3i Infrastructure to invest in renewable energy firm Valorem

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - 3i Infrastructure Plc

* 3i Infrastructure has signed an agreement to invest around 69 million euros in Valorem

* Headquartered in Bègles, France, Valorem is an independent renewable energy development and operating company

* 3i Infrastructure will acquire a 28.5 percent stake in Valorem and provide further capital to the company through a subordinated debt instrument with the remaining equity being retained by the existing management team and minority shareholders.

* Completion of the transaction is expected by early September

* Valorem is one of the largest wind developers in France, having developed over 480MW of capacity over the last 10 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.