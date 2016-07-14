FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Gulf keystone reached agreement to address funding needs
#Bankruptcy News
July 14, 2016 / 7:26 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Gulf keystone reached agreement to address funding needs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd

* Has reached agreement with a majority of its creditors to address its short and longer term funding needs via a capital restructuring and open offer

* End result of this process is that board has concluded that only prospect for company to continue trading and avoid a liquidation is to effect a substantial restructuring of company’s balance sheet

* Debt reduction: implementation of a new capital structure intended to strengthen company’s balance sheet with a significant debt reduction from over us$600 million to us$100 million

* Following debt equitisation of over us$500 million and not including shareholders’ rights to subscribe in open offer, shareholders’ ownership of company will be diluted to 5%

* Equity raise of us$20-25 million through open offer

* Board believes restructuring offers best possible outcome for all

* If restructuring is not implemented, alternatives available to board are likely to lead to zero value for shareholders and non-consenting convertible bondholders

* Guaranteed noteholders will retain us$100 million of reinstated notes, will receive new shares representing 65.5% of equity of gkp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
