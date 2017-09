July 14 (Reuters) - Pylon SA :

* Jolanta srebnicka has been appointed Pylon’s chairman of supervisory board

* Jolanta Srebnicka to replace Mikolaj Rubenczyk

* Mikolaj Rubenczyk replaces Jolanta Srebnicka as the company’s vice CEO Source text for Eikon: and Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)